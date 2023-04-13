Jump to content

Iraqi footballer banned for ‘trying to attack referee’

Ibrahim Bayesh, an Iraq international, has been suspended for two years after trying to attack a referee following a red card

Reuters
Thursday 13 April 2023 12:11
(Getty Images)

Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya midfielder Ibrahim Bayesh has been suspended for two years for trying to attack a referee after being sent off in a game on Sunday, the Iraqi Football Association said.

Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya lost 3-2 to Al-Kahraba after a last-gasp goal, to drop to second place in the league.

“Ibrahim Bayesh mocked the referee as he was shown a second yellow card, and after that a red card, as a result (the player) ran towards the referee and tried to attack him, and he threatened and insulted the referee,” Iraq’s federation said in a statement on Wednesday.

Hammadi Ahmed, a member of the club’s administrative board, also received a two-year ban after he pushed the referee and directed “harsh and obscene words” to the refereeing staff, the federation added.

Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya will have to play three home matches without fans and were ordered to pay a fine of 10 million Iraqi dinars (£5,474.32) as their fans rioted after the game.

The club will also have to pay for repairs to the Al-Shaab Stadium after it was damaged during the riot.

Reuters

