Iraq score in 17th minute of stoppage time to keep World Cup qualifying hopes alive

Iraq have progressed into the intercontinental qualifiers after edging out the United Arab Emirates

Michael Church
Tuesday 18 November 2025 19:34 GMT
Comments
Iraq overcame the United Arab Emirates with a 107th-minute penalty
Iraq overcame the United Arab Emirates with a 107th-minute penalty (REUTERS)

Iraq produced one of the most dramatic moments of World Cup qualifying as they scored in the 17th minute of stoppage time to down the United Arab Emirates and secure a dramatic 3-2 aggregate play-off win, booking their place in the intercontinental qualifiers.

Amir Al-Ammari struck from the spot to take Graham Arnold's side into March's crucial play-offs in front of a packed-out Basra International Stadium, keeping Iraq’s World Cup dream alive.

The winner came after substitute Mohanad Ali had headed in a 66th-minute equaliser for the Iraqis, who had gone behind to Caio Lucas' opener 14 minutes earlier.

Iraq, who are trying to qualify for the World Cup for the first time since their debut appearance in 1986, will now join five other teams in the play-offs with two spots at the finals available.

Iraq’s World Cup dream is still very much alive
Iraq’s World Cup dream is still very much alive (REUTERS)

A game of few opportunities came to life in the 52nd minute when Yahia Nader drove through midfield to slip the ball into the path of Caio Lucas, the Brazil-born forward taking a touch before scoring beyond Jalal Hassan.

The Emiratis almost doubled their lead two minutes later, only for Nicolas Gimenez's volley to crash against the crossbar with Hassan, who was celebrating his 100th appearance for Iraq, well beaten.

Iraq were second-best for much of the game but a set piece allowed Arnold's side to pull level.

Recommended

Al-Ammari swung his free kick from the left flank towards the six-yard box and Ali's header took a deflection off Nader that ensured goalkeeper Khalid Eisa had little chance of preventing the ball from crossing the line.

Ali was heavily involved again as Iraq were awarded the decisive penalty, the striker connecting with a header that Nader swatted away with his arm and referee Yusuke Araki pointed to the spot after viewing the pitchside monitor.

Al-Ammari thumped the spot-kick high into the goal as Eisa dived the wrong way to spark celebrations in the stands.

Reuters

