The key talking points: Can Ryan Manning step up for Ireland?

The Republic of Ireland open their World Cup qualifying campaign on Saturday evening determined to end their wait for a return to the big stage.

Ireland last made the finals in 2002 and although they have qualified for Euro 2012 and 2016 in the meantime, the hunger to return to the top table is acute.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the talking points surrounding their Group F opener against Hungary in Dublin.

Cometh the hour, cometh the Manning?

Robbie Brady, one of Ireland’s stand-out performers at Euro 2016, has established himself as Heimir Hallgrimsson’s first-choice left-back, but he is sitting out the camp through injury, robbing the head coach not only of an experienced defender, but also his most potent source of set-piece delivery. Southampton’s Ryan Manning has played at left-back for his country in the past and also possesses impressive dead-ball skills, and he will be one of the leading candidates to replace Brady.

Loan ranger to the rescue?

Even during his miserable loan spell at West Ham during the second half of last season, Evan Ferguson was not discarded by his country with the 196 minutes of international football he played in four appearances for Ireland 45 more than he managed in eight for his club. Now playing his football at Roma after making a season-long switch from Brighton, the 20-year-old striker has minutes under his belt and in the absence of injured AZ Alkmaar frontman Troy Parrott, seems certain to lead the line at the Aviva Stadium.

2002 and all that

For many reasons, few who witnessed it will never forget Ireland’s last trip to the World Cup finals. Despite the absence of skipper Roy Keane, whose spectacular fall-out with manager Mick McCarthy in Saipan ended his tournament before a ball had been kicked, they made it to the last 16, where they went out to Spain on penalties, in the process writing another unlikely chapter in Irish sporting folklore. The nation yearns for another adventure – can Hallgrimsson and his players deliver?

Same again, please

Ireland will be hoping lightning strikes twice when they line up against Hungary in Dublin. The sides last met in June last year during John O’Shea’s spell as interim head coach when Parrott’s last-gasp strike clinched a 2-1 friendly victory after Adam Lang had cancelled out Adam Idah’s opener. The sides have not gone head-to-head in a competitive fixture since the qualification campaign for the 1990 World Cup finals, when Jack Charlton’s men drew in Budapest before winning 2-0 at home.

Dominating Dominik

Dominik Szoboszlai may have spent recent weeks operating as an emergency right-back for club Liverpool, but he is likely to play a significantly more advanced role for his country in Dublin. Szoboszlai usually lines up as one of two number 10s in Marco Rossi’s team and is given the freedom to create for those around him. Ireland will need to keep a tight rein on him when he ventures deep into their territory and on the evidence of his stunning free-kick against Arsenal, would be well advised to avoid similar situations.