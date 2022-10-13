Uefa investigating after Ireland’s pro-IRA song after World Cup play-off win
Video footage circulated on social media after Tuesday night’s 1-0 victory at Hampden Park
Uefa have opened an investigation after Republic of Ireland players appeared to sing a pro-IRA chant following their Women’s World Cup play-off victory over Scotland.
Video footage circulated on social media after Tuesday night’s 1-0 victory at Hampden Park of the players singing the chant in the dressing room.
Republic boss Vera Pauw and the Football Association of Ireland issued apologies over the incident, but European football’s governing body has confirmed it will take a closer look at it.
“In accordance with Article 31(4) of the Uefa disciplinary regulations, a Uefa ethics and disciplinary inspector will investigate potential inappropriate behaviour by players of the Republic of Ireland Women’s team in the aftermath of the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup qualifiers play-off second leg match played against Scotland on October 11, 2022,” a Uefa statement read.
“Information on this matter will be made available in due course.”
