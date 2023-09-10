Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Is Ireland vs Netherlands on TV? Channel, start time and how to watch Euro 2024 qualifier online

Everything you need to know about the Euro 2024 qualifier

Sport Staff
Sunday 10 September 2023 09:22
Comments
<p>Ireland take on Netherlands in the qualifiers for Euro 2024 </p>

Ireland take on Netherlands in the qualifiers for Euro 2024

(AFP via Getty Images)

It has not been a smooth start for Ireland in their qualifiers so far, a 2-0 defeat to France on Thursday has left them with just three points from their first four matches, putting s a significant dent in their hopes of qualification.

It has left the game against Netherlands as a must-win to keep any chances of reaching the coveted main Euro 2024 in Germany alive, as a victory on Sunday would put them level on points with the Dutch team.

Currently Netherlands are second in the group behind France, but with two games in hand they could push for top place, while Ireland’s chances remain minimal.

Ireland go into the game fourth in the group, three points behind third-place Greece, having played the same number of games.

Here’s everything you need to know:

Recommended

When is Ireland vs Netherlands?

Ireland host the Netherlands on Sunday at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, with kick off at 7.45pm BST.

Where can I watch it?

The game will not be shown on television in the UK but can be watched via streaming service Viaplay Sports.

What is the team news?

Ireland are expected to be without Brighton player Evan Ferguson for the upcoming match after he sustained an injury ruling him out of the international matches.

Michael Obafemi, Troy Parrott, Callum Robinson, and Mikey Johnston are already ruled out through injury, leaving Ireland manager Stephen Kenny short of options.

With the injury to Ferguson, Ireland could stick with Adam Idah and Chiedoze Ogbene up front, as they did against France.

Predicted line-ups

Ireland XI: Bazunu, Collins, Duffy, Egan, Brown, Molumby, Cullen, Stevens, Ogbene, Idah, Knight

Netherlands XI: Flekken, Geertruida, Van Dijk, Ake, Dumfries, de Roon, de Jong, Blind, Simons, Gakpo, Weghorst

Odds and tips

Ireland 7/2

Draw 9/4

Netherlands 8/13

Latest football odds and tips here

Recommended

Prediction

Given the calibre of the Netherlands’ squad and Ireland’s recent form, the visitors will just edge it but it will be a difficult match and the home side will put in everything. Ireland 1-2 Netherlands

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in