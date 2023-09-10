Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

It has not been a smooth start for Ireland in their qualifiers so far, a 2-0 defeat to France on Thursday has left them with just three points from their first four matches, putting s a significant dent in their hopes of qualification.

It has left the game against Netherlands as a must-win to keep any chances of reaching the coveted main Euro 2024 in Germany alive, as a victory on Sunday would put them level on points with the Dutch team.

Currently Netherlands are second in the group behind France, but with two games in hand they could push for top place, while Ireland’s chances remain minimal.

Ireland go into the game fourth in the group, three points behind third-place Greece, having played the same number of games.

Here’s everything you need to know:

When is Ireland vs Netherlands?

Ireland host the Netherlands on Sunday at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, with kick off at 7.45pm BST.

Where can I watch it?

The game will not be shown on television in the UK but can be watched via streaming service Viaplay Sports.

What is the team news?

Ireland are expected to be without Brighton player Evan Ferguson for the upcoming match after he sustained an injury ruling him out of the international matches.

Michael Obafemi, Troy Parrott, Callum Robinson, and Mikey Johnston are already ruled out through injury, leaving Ireland manager Stephen Kenny short of options.

With the injury to Ferguson, Ireland could stick with Adam Idah and Chiedoze Ogbene up front, as they did against France.

Predicted line-ups

Ireland XI: Bazunu, Collins, Duffy, Egan, Brown, Molumby, Cullen, Stevens, Ogbene, Idah, Knight

Netherlands XI: Flekken, Geertruida, Van Dijk, Ake, Dumfries, de Roon, de Jong, Blind, Simons, Gakpo, Weghorst

Odds and tips

Ireland 7/2

Draw 9/4

Netherlands 8/13

Latest football odds and tips here

Prediction

Given the calibre of the Netherlands’ squad and Ireland’s recent form, the visitors will just edge it but it will be a difficult match and the home side will put in everything. Ireland 1-2 Netherlands