Republic of Ireland are hosting Portugal this evening in World Cup qualifying, as Cristiano Ronaldo and co travel to Dublin hoping to repeat their September victory.

Ronaldo scored two late goals to break Irish hearts in the reverse fixture, in typically dramatic fashion.

Ireland are already eliminated from qualification having picked up only five points from their six games.

Portugal meanwhile are chasing automatic qualifying, and are currently one point behind Group A leaders Serbia having played one game fewer.

Here is everything you need to know.

When is Ireland vs Portugal?

The match takes place tonight, Thursday 11 November, at 7.45pm GMT in Dublin.

How can I watch it?

The game will be shown live on Sky Sports Football and subscribers can stream the match online via the Sky Sports website and app.

Republic of Ireland Squad

Goalkeepers: Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Gavin Bazunu (Portsmouth, on loan from Manchester City), Mark Travers (AFC Bournemouth).

Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur), Ryan Manning (Swansea City), Enda Stevens (Sheffield United), James McClean (Wigan Athletic), Shane Duffy (Brighton and Hove Albion), John Egan (Sheffield United), Andrew Omobamidele (Norwich City), Nathan Collins (Burnley).

Midfielders: Conor Hourihane (Sheffield United, on loan from Aston Villa), Josh Cullen (Anderlecht), Jeff Hendrick (Newcastle United), Jason Knight (Derby County), Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion, on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion), Alan Browne (Preston North End), Jamie McGrath (St. Mirren).

Forwards: Callum Robinson (West Bromwich Albion), Troy Parrott (MK Dons, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur), Adam Idah (Norwich City), Will Keane (Wigan Athletic), Chiedozie Ogbene (Rotherham United), Daryl Horgan (Wycombe Wanderers), Callum O’Dowda (Bristol City).

Portugal squad

Goalkeepers: Anthony Lopes (Lyon), Diogo Costa (Porto), Rui Patrício (Roma).

Defenders: João Cancelo (Manchester City), Nélson Semedo (Wolves), Diogo Dalot (Manchester United), Nuno Mendes (PSG), José Fonte (Lille), Pepe (Porto), Rúben Dias (Manchester City).

Midfielders: Danilo Pereira (PSG), João Palhinha (Sporting), Matheus Nunes (Sporting), William Carvalho (Real Betis), Rúben Neves (Wolves), Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), João Mário (Benfica), Renato Sanches (Lille), João Moutinho (Wolves).

Forwards: Bernardo Silva (Manchester City), Rafa Silva (SL Benfica), João Félix (Atlético Madrid), André Silva (Leipzig), Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United), Diogo Jota (Liverpool), Rafael Leão (AC Milan).

Odds

Ireland 17/2

Portugal 3/10

Draw 4/1