Republic of Ireland vs Scotland live stream: How to watch Nations League fixture online and on TV today
Everything you need to know ahead of the Nations League fixture in Dublin
The Republic of Ireland host Scotland in Dublin this afternoon in the Uefa Nations League.
Scotland recovered from the heartbreak of their World Cup play-off defeat to Ukraine by beating Armenia in their opening match of Group B1 on Tuesday.
It came as the Republic of Ireland were beaten by Ukraine in Dublin, as Stephen Kenny’s side suffered consecutive defeats after they were beaten on the road by Armenia.
The result puts the pressure on the hosts, whose hopes of topping the group will be all but over if they are beaten by the Scots in their first meeting since 2015.
Here’s everything you need to know before the match today.
When is the Republic of Ireland vs Scotland?
The match will kick off at 5pm BST on Saturday 11 June at the Aviva Stadium, Dublin
How can I watch it?
The match will be shown live on Premier Sports 1 and on the Premier Sports Player.
What is the team news?
Seamus Coleman has been struggling with a groin injury while John Egan is an injury doubt.
Scotland have no reported injury concerns in the squad but Clarke may want to make changes.
Predicted line-ups
Republic of Ireland: Kelleher; O’Shea, Collins, Duffy; Christie, Cullen, Hendrick, Stevens; Robinson, Obafemi, Knight
Scotland: Gordon; Hickey, McTominay, Hendry, McKenna, Robertson; McGinn, McGregor, Armstrong; Adams, Christie
Odds
Republic of Ireland: 17/10
Draw: 2/1
Scotland: 9/5
Prediction
Republic of Ireland 1-2 Scotland
