Stephen Kenny names experimental squad for Republic of Ireland training camp

Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny has named seven uncapped players in a 22-man squad for a training camp in Bristol ahead of next month’s Euro 2024 qualifiers with Greece and Gibraltar.

Bristol City goalkeeper Max O’Leary, Hull defender Sean McLoughlin, Millwall full-back Danny McNamara and Everton striker Tom Cannon, who spent the season on loan at Preston, are among those called up by Kenny.

Goalkeepers James Talbot and Brian Maher, from Bohemians and Derry City respectively, and Shamrock Rovers winger Neil Farrugia have also been included.

Ireland take on Greece on Friday, June 16 in Athens before hosting Gibraltar three days later at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, having begun their qualifying campaign with a 1-0 defeat against France in March.

Selected players, who compete either in the EFL or the League of Ireland, will gather at Bristol City’s training ground next week.

Ireland internationals involved at Premier League clubs will be absent as the top-flight season does not finish until May 28, in addition to Dundee United’s Jamie McGrath and overseas-based players Mikey Johnston (Vitoria de Guimaraes) and Matt Doherty (Atletico Madrid).

Middlesbrough defender Darragh Lenihan and Peterborough midfielder Jack Taylor will not be involved in the camp because of their clubs’ participation in the EFL play-offs.

Newcastle’s Jeff Hendrick and Preston’s Alan Browne miss out due to injuries but are expected to be in contention for the qualifiers.

Rotherham winger Chiedozie Ogbene will report to continue his recovery from a hamstring problem, while Andrew Omobamidele, Callum Robinson and Seamus Coleman are sidelined.

“The six-week break between the end of the Championship and our qualifier in Greece is something we have to navigate and make sure our preparations are planned well,” Kenny told the Football Association of Ireland.

“This training camp in Bristol for four days is essential before we travel to Turkey on June 5 for nine days ahead of our visit to Athens and we’re looking forward to a good four days training and some sharp sessions.”

Squad: Max O’Leary (Bristol City), James Talbot (Bohemians), Brian Maher (Derry City); Danny McNamara (Millwall), Callum O’Dowda (Cardiff), James McClean (Wigan), Ryan Manning (Swansea), John Egan (Sheffield United), Dara O’Shea (West Brom), Sean McLaughlin (Hull); Jayson Molumby (West Brom), Josh Cullen (Burnley), Will Smallbone (Southampton), Mark Sykes (Bristol City), Neil Farrugia (Shamrock Rovers), Jason Knight (Derby); Chiedozie Ogbene (Rotherham), Tom Cannon (Everton), Troy Parrott (Tottenham), Michael Obafemi (Burnley), Adam Idah (Norwich), Will Keane (Wigan).