Real Betis should seek ‘crowdfunding’ to sign Man United loanee Antony, says Isco

Real Betis midfielder Isco has called for the club to set up “crowdfunding” to ensure they can sign Manchester United loanee Antony for next season.

The Brazilian winger joined Betis on loan in January after long falling far short of his £100million expectations in the Premier League, but has rediscovered form in Spain, starting every match since.

The 25-year-old got off to a flyer in La Liga, bagging two goals and two assists in his first four games, and has been instrumental in shooting now sixth-placed Betis towards the European places.

He has gained his fair share of admirers since his move, and former Real Madrid star Isco - who has lined up alongside the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale and Luka Modric in the past - is desperate to keep Antony as a teammate for as long as possible.

“We have to do one of those ‘crowdfunding’s to see if we can bring him back for at least another year,” Isco told DAZN .

“(I’m) happy to be enjoying Antony, he’s surprised us all with the humility with which he came, his willingness to help us and what he brings.

“We’ve noticed a change since he arrived and (I’m) very happy for him, for the team and with the desire to keep doing things well.”

Antony is loving life at Real Betis after struggling in the Premier League ( AP )

Antony was enduring a torrid time at United prior to his temporary move away, having only scored one goal in 14 appearances for the Red Devils this term.

His eye-watering price tag has been a constant cause for criticism amid his poor form, having failed to set the world alight at Old Trafford since his 2023 arrival.

Antony is now hinting that he could reach the heights once touted for him when breaking through at Ajax, with Betis keen to extend his stay in Spain beyond the end of the season.

Ruben Amorim previously revealed his delight at Antony’s upturn in performances, while citing a lower level of physicality in the league as a potential explanation.