Eddie Nketiah warns rest of Premier League Palace believe they can beat anyone

Eddie Nketiah has warned the rest of the Premier League that Crystal Palace believe they can beat anyone after their dramatic win over leaders Liverpool.

Nketiah climbed off the bench to score Palace’s winner in the seventh minute of added time in their 2-1 victory over the champions.

It was a result which ended Liverpool’s perfect start to the season and left the Eagles lying second as of Saturday night as the Premier League’s only unbeaten team.

While comparisons with Leicester’s 2015-16 title-winning season may be a little premature, this Palace team – the reigning FA Cup holders and Community Shield winners – clearly mean business.

“The boys are in really good form. We think we can win every game and we showed that,” Nketiah told the club website.

“That’s the environment we have created, we go into every game thinking we can win.

“We are just taking it one game at a time. We have a really good group, we will keep pushing and try to bring more success to the fans.”

Ismaila Sarr fired Palace into a 10th-minute lead and they could have been three or four up by half-time but for Reds goalkeeper Alisson Becker and the post, which denied Jean-Philippe Mateta.

Liverpool improved after the break and thought they had snatched a point when Federico Chiesa equalised three minutes from full-time.

But Nketiah lashed the ball home from a very on-trend long throw to condemn Arne Slot’s side to their first defeat of the season.

Alexander Isak made his first Premier League start for Liverpool and lasted 84 minutes, the £130million striker sending his only real opening wide after wriggling past a gaggle of Palace defenders.

“He was close to a goal,” said Slot. “He was very honest to stay on his feet – he got a little bit of a shirt pull and that’s why he was unbalanced when he had to shoot and that maybe was just enough.

“He came closer and closer to a goal, but in the end he didn’t score. It was quite a good performance from him.”