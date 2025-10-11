Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The build-up to the World Cup qualifier between Norway and Israel in Oslo on Saturday was marked by protests and heavy security, as Norwegian fans remained divided over Israel’s participation in the tournament due to the war in Gaza.

Outside the Norwegian parliament, hundreds of pro-Palestinian supporters gathered to protest, with many wearing the jerseys of the Palestine national team.

"The match should not have been played. If Russia is expelled, then Israel should be expelled as well. But when the match is played, the best thing Norway could do is destroy Israel's hopes for the World Cup," said Norway fan Johan, who was dressed in a Palestine jersey.

"It's a match with a bittersweet taste."

Marching towards Ullevaal Stadium with Palestinian flags and flares, the protesters gathered outside, vowing to continue until kickoff at 1600 GMT as nearby buildings displayed pro-Palestinian banners hanging from balconies.

open image in gallery An Israeli supporter holds up a banner inside the stadium ( AP )

Security was tight around the stadium, with police closing several entrances hours before the match started, conducting bag searches, and reducing the number of spectators allowed in.

Norway top Group I with 15 points from five games, and victory over Israel would put them on the verge of qualifying for next year's World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Some Norwegian supporters appeared unconcerned about the political background to the match, seeing it only as another hurdle to qualify for their first World Cup since 1998.

"We are going to watch Norway basically qualify tonight and it's going to be great night," one fan said.

More than 67,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israel's assault on Gaza, launched after Hamas-led militants stormed through Israeli towns and a music festival on October 7, 2023, killing 1,200 people and capturing 251 hostages.

Israeli troops began withdrawing on Friday under a peace agreement, which is the first phase of US President Donald Trump's plan to end the war between Israel and the Hamas militant group.

Reuters