Tottenham’s Destiny Udogie ruled out for remainder of season by injury

The Italian defender has made 30 appearances in all competitions for Tottenham this season

George Sessions
Saturday 20 April 2024 22:39
Tottenham full-back Destiny Udogie will miss the final month of the season (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Tottenham full-back Destiny Udogie will miss the final month of the season (Bradley Collyer/PA) (PA Archive)

Tottenham Hotspur’s top-four prospects have been dealt a blow after full-back Destiny Udogie was ruled out for the rest of the season.

Udogie has flourished in his first campaign in the Premier League and made 30 appearances in all competitions for Spurs.

The Italian defender has caught the eye with his ventures into midfield under Ange Postecoglou, but revealed in a post on Instagram that he had surgery on an unspecified injury and would not play again in the 2023-24 season.

“An injury brings my season to an early end,” Udogie wrote.

“It doesn’t take away from how grateful I am to every person that has supported me this year.”

News of Udogie’s injury is untimely for a Tottenham team who lost 4-0 at Newcastle last weekend.

Spurs lost ground in the battle for Champions League qualification as a result and are currently three points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa.

