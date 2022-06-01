Euro 2020 winners Italy take on Argentina, 2021 Copa America victors, in a clash of continental champions to decide the first Artemio Franchi Cup winners in nearly 30 years.

Established in its first incarnation in 1985, two editions of this encounter between the best in Europe and best in South America were held, with France (1985) and Argentina (1993) lifting the trophy.

The fixture has now returned to the international calendar after a renewal of the partnership between Conmebol and Uefa, the two continental controlling footballing bodies.

Tagged the “Finalissima”, or grand final, Argentina are looking to extend their remarkable 31-match unbeaten run, while Italy will be hoping to rebound after World Cup qualification disappointment.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Cup of Champions:

When and where is it?

Italy vs Argentina will kick-off at 7.45pm BST on Wednesday 1 June at Wembley Stadium in London.

How can I watch?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the game live on Premier Sports 1, with coverage due to begin at 7pm BST. Subsribers can stream the game via the Premier Player.

Team News

Centre-half Giorgio Chiellini will retire after this encounter, and is likely to start in defence for Italy. Federico Chiesa, Ciro Immobile and Domenico Berardi are among those unavailable to Roberto Mancini, with Nicolo Zaniolo also withdrawing due to injury. 12 uncapped players have been named in a large Italy squad for this game and the upcoming Nations League fixtures.

Argentina’s squad has a more familiar look, with defenders Nehuen Perez and Marcos Senesi the only two new faces who could make a debut. Leandro Paredes is out after undergoing an operation, which means Guido Rodríguez is likely to start, though Alexis Mac Allister has also been tried in a deeper role in training.

Predicted Lineups

Italy: Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Bonucci, Chiellini, Emerson; Barella, Jorginho, Verratti; Bernardeschi, Scamacca, Insigne

Argentina: E Martinez; Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Acuna; De Paul, Rodriguez, Lo Celso; Messi, L Martinez, Di Maria

Odds

Italy 1/1

Argentina 4/5

Prediction

A tough fixture to assess, coming at the end of a long season for the primarily Europe-based squads and with the prestige of the competition far from established. It could well be tight. Italy 1-2 Argentina