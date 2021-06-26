Italy vs Austria LIVE: Euro 2020 team news, line-ups and more tonight
Follow all the latest updates as Italy face Austria in the last-16 at Wembley
Italy are taking on Austria at Wembley in the last-16 of Euro 2020. The Azzurri’s sparkling start to the championship has established Roberto Mancini’s side as one of the favourites, but the Austrians are into the knockout phase for the first time ever after finally ending their Euros drought with two group-stage wins.
Mancini managed to keep his team’s momentum going despite eight changes to the previous starting XI to claim maximum points against Wales after back-to-back 3-0 victories over Turkey and Switzerland. Their prize for winning Group A is a place in the more challenging side of the draw, as they will face Belgium or Portugal in the next round and then potentially France, Spain or Croatia in a semi-final. The four-time world champions have now recorded 10 straight wins and have not lost since 2018. In fact, the last time Italy failed to keep a clean sheet was in a 1-1 draw with the Netherlands last October - over 1,000 minutes of football ago.
Austria will tackle their first knockout fixture in European Championship history with few fans present in London due to quarantine restrictions. They defeated Ukraine 1-0 last time out and coach Franco Foda is excited about his team’s chances of progressing beyond the first knockout round of a major tournament for the first time since the 1982 World Cup. Follow all the latest updates below.
Euro 2020: Italy vs Austria
What a start to the knockout stages. Denmark are the first team through to the quarter-finals but who will join them. There’s one more last-16 game to play this evening as Italy take on Austria.
Here’s a look at the two teams:
Italy XI: Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Bonucci, Acerbi, Spinazzola; Barella, Jorginho, Verratti; Berardi, Immobile, Insigne
Austria XI: Bachmann; Lainer, Hinteregger, Dragovic, Alaba; Grillitsch; Laimer, Schlager, Sabitzer, Baumgartner; Arnautovic
Euro 2020: Wales 0 - 4 Denmark
The Denmark players head over to celebrate with their fans. It was a remarkable performance from the Danes, all things considered. They’ll be a real handful to whoever they come up against in the next round.
Full-time: Wales 0 - 4 Denmark
90+7 mins: Denmark blow Wales away in Amsterdam. They’re through to the quarter-finals and Wales are heading home. Spectacular performance from the Danes, they outperformed Wales in every area of the pitch tonight.
GOAL! Wales 0 - 4 Denmark (Braithwaite, 90+4’)⚽️
90+6 mins: It’s been overturned! VAR award Denmark a fourth goal as Chris Mepham was playing Martin Braithwaite onside!
Euro 2020: Wales 0 - 3 Denmark
90+3 mins: Denmark are in again. Maehle flicks a pass into the box to Cornelius. He slots the ball to Braithwaite who guides his shot into the bottom left corner. Then the offside flag goes up. VAR are checking this though.
RED CARD! Wales (Wilson)
90 mins: It’s going from bad to worse for Wales as Harry Wilson is sent off! This is unbelievably harsh. That man Maehle again storms down the right side and Wilson takes his back leg out from under him. It’s a definite foul but at worst a yellow card.
Five minutes of added time to play.
GOAL! Wales 0 - 3 Denmark (Maehle, 88’) ⚽️
88 mins: Fully deserved. Joakim Maehle knocks Wales out of Euro 2020. Mathias Jensen sends the ball into the right side of the box wher Maehle drifts into the box. He brings the ball under control, leaves Davies on the floor by cutting inside, and then smashes the ball into the back of the net.
