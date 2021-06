Italy vs Austria predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Euro 2020 fixture tonight

Italy meet Austria in the last 16 of Euro 2020 tonight in the first game of the knockout stages and the winner will play either Belgium or Portugal in next weekend’s quarter-finals.

The Italians cruised through to the knockout stages with three wins out of three, beating Turkey, Switzerland and Wales without conceding a goal. Austria had a fairly smooth passage too with two wins qualifying second behind Netherlands in Group C.

Austria captain David Alaba said: “It’s a dream come true for each and every one of us, playing at Wembley against Italy in the round of 16 at a Euros. It would be incredible to reach the quarter-final in Munich. That would be unbelievable for all of us – another dream come true. But we’re not thinking about that yet. Our focus is on the game.”

Here is everything you need to know.

When is the match?

Italy vs Austria kicks off tonight at 8pm BST.

How can I watch on TV and online?

The match will be broadcast live on BBC One in the UK, and licence-fee payers can stream the game online via the iPlayer or the BBC website.

What is the team news?

Roberto Mancini must decide whether to pick Marco Verratti, who returned from injury in Italy’s third game and impressed, or to go back to the rising star Manuel Locatelli who shined in the opening two games. For Austria, they have a full squad other than the injured Valentino Lazaro.

Predicted line-ups

Italy: Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Bonucci, Acerbi, Spinazzola; Barella, Jorginho, Locatelli; Berardi, Immobile, Insigne

Austria: Bachmann; Lainer, Dragović, Hinteregger, Alaba; Laimer, Grillitsch, X. Schlager; Sabitzer, Baumgartner; Arnautović

Odds

Italy 8/15

Draw 3/1

Austria 7/1

Prediction

Italy have been the team of the tournament so far and there is no reason to doubt them here. Italy 1-0 Austria.