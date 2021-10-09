Italy take on Belgium in the UEFA Nations League final on Sunday afternoon, in a repeat of the EURO 2020 quarter-final.

The Italians were the winners on that night on their way to winning the entire tournament, but lost to Spain in the Nations League semi-final earlier this week, meaning they missed out on a place in the final of Europe’s newest international competition.

Belgium, meanwhile, threw away a two-goal lead against France, ultimately losing 3-2 thanks to a stoppage-time winner from AC Milan full-back Théo Hernandez.

When is kick-off?

The match kicks off at 14:00 BST on Sunday 10 October, taking place at the Juventus Stadium in Turin, Italy.

What TV channel is it on?

Italy v Belgium will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Football in the UK.

Team news

Leonardo Bonucci misses out for Italy having been off during the first-half of the defeat to Spain, while Mancini has recently employed Federico Bernardeschi as a false nine up-front having seemingly lost faith in Ciro Immobile or Andrea Belotti to lead the line.

Belgium seem certain to start with a fearsome attack of Romelu Lukaku, Kevin de Bruyne and Eden Hazard, meanwhile, as they stick to the 3-4-3 shape which Roberto Martinez has preferred in recent months.

Predicted line-ups

Italy: Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Chiellini, Bastoni, Emerson; Jorginho, Barella, Verratti; Chiesa, Bernardeschi, Insigne.

Belgium: Courtois; Alderweireld, Denayer, Verthongen; Carrasco, Witsel, Tielemans, Castagne; De Bruyne, Lukaku, E. Hazard.

Odds

Italy: 6/5

Draw: 5/2

Belgium: 5/2

Prediction

Italy proved themselves to be the better side just a few months ago, and with home advantage here, should be victorious again. 2-1 to the Italians.