Italy are set to have 1,000 fans exempt from Covid travel rules so they can be present at Wembley for their Euro 2020 final against England on Sunday.

Under the current UK Covid guidelines, people travelling from Italy are required to isolate for 10 days on arrival. The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) has said the British authorities have agreed with Uefa to the exemption but under strict rules.

The Italian supporters will only be allowed to be in the UK for 12 hours, they will have to use chartered flights and they will be brought to and from the airport in dedicated transport.

Inside Wembley they will have a specific section in which they will have to sit and the FIGC has said it will cost each fan €610.

They will also have to test negative for Covid-19 before travelling, take a test on their return and they will be required to quarantine for five days when back in Italy.

Roberto Mancini’s side booked their spot in the final after defeating Spain on penalties in their semi-final.

They will face England in the crescendo of Euro 2020 after Gareth Southgate’s men overcame Denmark in a 2-1 extra-time win.