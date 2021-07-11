Italy beat England on penalties to win the Euro 2020 final at Wembley. The 55-year wait for a major tournament trophy goes on.

Luke Shaw had given Gareth Southgate’s side a spectacular start as the full-back volleyed England ahead inside the first two minutes. But Italy slowly grew back into the game and, after a goalmouth scramble, centre-back Leonardo Bonucci equalised after 67 minutes.

After a tense end to normal time as Italy poured on the pressure, a stalemate in extra time led to the shootout, with England falling agonisingly short at the final hurdle.

Jordan Pickford saved from Andrea Belotti and Jorginho but Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka missed crucial spot kicks in the shootout to spark jubilant scenes for the Italians.

Here, we pick out the best pictures from the final.

England fans climb aboard a bus outside the ground several hours before kick off (PA Wire)

Fans gathered at Wembley (PA Wire)

David Baddiel, Frank Skinner and Lighting Seeds with Sir Geoff Hurst performing their song Three Lions’ at a special gig for England fans ahead of the Euro 2020 final (PA Wire)

Gareth Southgate and the England squad leaving the team hotel to head to Wembley (PA Wire)

England fans cheer the bus leaving the hotel (PA Wire)

The squad walked out at Wembley (PA Wire)

Wembley Way was a sea of England fans (PA Wire)

England fans were also watching at BOXPARK Croydon (PA Wire)

The closing ceremony took place before kick-off (PA Wire)

The Duchess of Cambridge alongside the Duke of Cambridge (right) in the stands (PA Wire)

Luke Shaw opened the scoring after just two minutes with his first England goal (PA Wire)

England fans celebrate the opener (PA Wire)

Italy dominated the second half and got their reward when Leonardo Bonucci bundled in from a corner (PA Wire)

England fans react in the stands after Italy’s Bonucci's equaliser (PA Wire)

Where do you think you are going? Giorgio Chiellini (left) stops Bukayo Saka in his tracks (PA Wire)

The tension ramped up as the final moved into extra time (PA Wire)

And penalties... (PA Wire)

Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho (pictured) missed their spot-kicks (PA Wire)

Gianluigi Donnarumma saved from Bukayo Saka to win Euro 2020 for Italy (PA Wire)

England fans at BOXPARK Croydon react as England lose on penalties (PA Wire)