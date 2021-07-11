Italy beat England on penalties to win the Euro 2020 final at Wembley. The 55-year wait for a major tournament trophy goes on.
Luke Shaw had given Gareth Southgate’s side a spectacular start as the full-back volleyed England ahead inside the first two minutes. But Italy slowly grew back into the game and, after a goalmouth scramble, centre-back Leonardo Bonucci equalised after 67 minutes.
After a tense end to normal time as Italy poured on the pressure, a stalemate in extra time led to the shootout, with England falling agonisingly short at the final hurdle.
Jordan Pickford saved from Andrea Belotti and Jorginho but Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka missed crucial spot kicks in the shootout to spark jubilant scenes for the Italians.
Here, we pick out the best pictures from the final.