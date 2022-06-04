Italy vs Germany live stream: How to watch Nations League fixture online and on TV tonight

The Nations League is under way and continues with a mouth-watering clash

Sports Staff
Saturday 04 June 2022 09:20
Comments
<p>Manuel Neuer, the Germany goalkeeper </p>

Manuel Neuer, the Germany goalkeeper

(AP)

Italy are taking on Germany in the Nations League today.

The two nations with nine World Cup victories between them meet in Bologna’s Stadio Renato Dall’Ara as their Nations League gets under way.

Italy are trying to recover their form, having tailed off since winning Euro 2020 and failed to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

These two teams are in a tough Group A3 with England and Hungary.

Here is everything you need to know.

Recommended

When is Italy vs Germany?

The match kicks off tonight, Saturday 4 June, at 7.45pm BST.

How to watch

Italy vs Germany will be shown live on Premier Sports. Subscribers will be able to stream the action online via the Premier Player.

Team news

Roberto Mancini has called up a large Italy squad for the five-match run but is still without Federico Cheese, Marco Verratti, Domenico Berardi, Moise Kean and Nicolo Zaniolo through injury.

Prediction

Italy are in need of a win and might find it here on home soil, despite the strength of their opposition. Italy 2-1 Germany.

Odds

Italy 19/10

Recommended

Draw 9/4

Germany 7/5

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in