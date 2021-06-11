Italy look ready to contend at Euro 2020 and open up the tournament against Turkey.

The hosts will be eager to stretch a 27-game unbeaten streak under Roberto Mancini.

And the former Inter Milan and Manchester City boss is delighted with the harmony in the group.

“I like the atmosphere that’s developed within the team and what the younger players have managed to achieve in such a short space of time, thanks in part to the help they’ve received from the more experienced players in the group,” Mancini said. “Sometimes players need more time, but these youngsters are quick to learn and have improved a lot, and because they’re so young, they can still improve further.”

Here’s everything you need to know about the game at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome

When is the match?

Turkey vs Italy is scheduled to start at 8pm BST on Friday, 11 June, signalling the start of Euro 2020.

The game will take place at Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Italy, home of Roma and Lazio, while there will be 25-45 per cent of the stadium’s capacity to provide the Azzurri with home support.

Where can I watch on TV and is there a live stream?

You can watch the game on BBC One for free, while there will also be a live stream for UK viewers on the iPlayer.

What is the team news and who is in the squad?

Italy

Mancini will opt for a 4-3-3 here, Donnarumma will sit between the sticks behind Bonucci and Chiellini, while Florenzi has a minor knock, which could mean Di Lorenzo steps in and Spinazzola should be preferred to Emerson on the left.

Jorginho, fresh from his part in Chelsea's Champions League triumph, will pair up alongside Barella, while Locatelli may be the third member of that midfield ahead of Pellegrini, given Verratti is not in peak condition. Insigne and Immobile are sure to start with Chiesa likely to edge out Berardi for that final spot.

Full squad

Goalkeepers: Gianluigi Donnarumma, Alex Meret, Salvatore Sirigu

Defenders: Francesco Acerbi, Alessandro Bastoni, Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Emerson, Alessandro Florenzi, Leonardo Spinazzola, Rafael Toloi

Midfielders: Nicolo Barella, Bryan Cristante, Jorginho, Manuel Locatelli, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Stefano Sensi, Marco Verratti

Forwards: Andrea Belotti, Domenico Berardi, Federico Bernardeschi, Federico Chiesa, Ciro Immobile, Lorenzo Insigne, Giacomo Raspadori

Turkey

Turkey will have Demiral and Soyuncu at the back, with talisman Yilmaz leading the line, with Calhanoglu and his set-piece delivery sure to be key at this tournament.

Full squad

Goalkeepers: Altay Bayındır, Mert Günok, Uğurcan Çakır

Defenders: Zeki Çelik, Çağlar Söyüncü , Kaan Ayhan, Merih Demiral, Mert Müldür, Ozan Kabak, Rıdvan Yılmaz, Umut Meraş

Midfielders: Yusuf Yazıcı, Dorukhan Toköz, İrfan Can Kahveci, Okay Yokuşlu, Orkun Kökçü, Ozan Tufan, Taylan Antalyalı, Hakan Çalhanoğlu

Forwards: Burak Yılmaz, Cengiz Ünder, Enes Ünal, Abdülkadir Ömür, Kerem Aktürkoğlu, Halil İbrahim Dervişoğlu, Kenan Karaman

Predicted line-ups

Italy (4-3-3): Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Bonucci, Chiellini, Spinazzola; Barella, Jorginho, Locatelli; Chiesa, Immobile, Insigne.

Turkey (4-1-4-1): Çakir; Celik, Söyüncü, Demiral, Meras; Yokuslu; Karaman, Yazici, Tufan, Calhanoglu; Yilmaz.

Odds

Italy: 1/2

Turkey: 7/1

Draw: 14/5

Prediction

We’ll opt for a home win here, but this could be a rollercoaster given Turkey’s ability to mix it with the heavyweights of European football. But the Azzurri ease to a 2-1 victory in Rome.