Tottenham set to beat Chelsea and Juventus to Ivan Perisic signing

Antonio Conte has made Perisic one of his targets after agreeing to remain at Tottenham for another season

Miguel Delaney
Friday 27 May 2022 17:38
Comments
(AFP via Getty Images)

Ivan Perisic has agreed terms on a two-year deal with Tottenham Hotspur, with sources close to the player believing the London club will beat both Chelsea and Juventus to his signature.

The Croatia international is a free agent this summer, with his contract at Inter Milan expiring, and Antonio Conte has specifically named the 33-year-old as a key signing for his team.

The Italian met with Spurs’ managing director Fabio Paratici on Friday morning and has agreed to stay on at the club for another season. Among his conditions was signings, with Perisic one of the players discussed.

That has accelerated talks with Perisic, with the winger set to receive over £4m a year.

While Chelsea and Juventus are set to strengthen their offers, there is a belief that Spurs are persuasive, particularly with Conte set to stay on another season.

Recommended

The player is expected to make a final decision on Monday.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in