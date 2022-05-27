Tottenham set to beat Chelsea and Juventus to Ivan Perisic signing

Ivan Perisic has agreed terms on a two-year deal with Tottenham Hotspur, with sources close to the player believing the London club will beat both Chelsea and Juventus to his signature.

The Croatia international is a free agent this summer, with his contract at Inter Milan expiring, and Antonio Conte has specifically named the 33-year-old as a key signing for his team.

The Italian met with Spurs’ managing director Fabio Paratici on Friday morning and has agreed to stay on at the club for another season. Among his conditions was signings, with Perisic one of the players discussed.

That has accelerated talks with Perisic, with the winger set to receive over £4m a year.

While Chelsea and Juventus are set to strengthen their offers, there is a belief that Spurs are persuasive, particularly with Conte set to stay on another season.

The player is expected to make a final decision on Monday.