Ivan Toney has been omitted from Brentford’s squad for their Premier League clash with Crystal Palace due to transfer interest in the England striker.

Boss Thomas Frank revealed before Sunday’s London derby that, while a deal has yet to be agreed for the 28-year-old, who is in the final season of his contract, his future is in doubt.

A number of English clubs, including Arsenal and Manchester United, are reported to be interested in Toney, who was also heavily linked with a move away from Brentford in January.

Frank told Sky Sports: “There are a lot of things going on with Ivan, especially on transfers. There’s some transfer interest. Because of all that we’ve decided not to involve him in the squad.

“Of course Ivan is a top player, we all know that. He’s been fantastic for us over the four years but we’ve also shown, especially last year, that we can deal without him.”

When asked if Toney, who missed the first half of last season as he served an eight-month ban for breaching Football Association gambling rules, has already played his last game for Brentford, Frank replied: “Who knows? There’s interest, but it’s not close.”

Ivan Toney was part of England’s squad at Euro 2024 ( PA Wire )

Toney scored 20 goals in the 2022/23 Premier League season, and registered four times after returning from suspension last year.

He was part of Gareth Southgate’s England squad at Euro 2024 having scored his first goal for his country in March.

Brentford had been holding out for a fee of at least £60m for their striker having seen Dominic Solanke leave Bournemouth for Tottenham for a similar figure earlier this summer.

PA