Vitaly Janelt heads Brentford injury-time equaliser to grab point against Palace

Vitaly Janelt snatched a dramatic Brentford injury-time equaliser against Crystal Palace to stretch their unbeaten run to 11 matches.

Palace were on the brink of a first win in 2023 after substitute Eberechi Eze headed them in front.

Eze’s goal was his fourth of the season and only shot-shy Palace’s 21st from their 23 Premier League matches.

The visitors also successfully shackled Bees sharp-shooter Ivan Toney, with Marc Guehi and Joachim Andersen rock solid at the back.

But in the sixth minute of stoppage time another sub, Janelt, struck to secure a 1-1 draw for the high-flying hosts.

Brentford had more than their fair share of chances, though, and almost opened the scoring after seven minutes when, after a spot of head tennis in the Palace area, Christian Norgaard volleyed narrowly wide.

Moments later Palace midfielder Michael Olise’s fierce drive was tipped over the crossbar by Bees keeper David Raya.

Toney’s first sight of goal came midway through the first half when he controlled Mathias Jensen’s pass on his chest, but he scuffed his volley into the arms of Vicente Guaita.

Then strike partner Bryan Mbeumo skipped past a couple of challenges in midfield before firing just wide from 20 yards.

Brentford appealed for a penalty early in the second half when Toney spun in the area and fell under Andersen’s challenge, but referee Paul Tierney waved play on.

Moments later Palace almost caught the Bees out on the counter-attack but Jeffrey Schlupp’s header flew wide.

Norgaard glanced a header just off target from Aaron Hickey’s free-kick and Guaita came out of his goal smartly to deny Yoane Wissa as he raced through on goal.

Guaita then held Norgaard’s shot before Palace threatened with Jordan Ayew’s cross headed wide by Jean-Philippe Mateta.

The goal arrived in the 69th minute when Ayew raided down the Brentford right and pulled the ball back across goal.

It was played out to Olise who lifted the ball back into the area for Eze to powerfully head home.

Brentford attempted to hit back with Toney making room for himself in the area only to blaze his shot over the crossbar.

Palace almost had a second late on when new signing Naouirou Ahamada’s shot beat Raya’s dive, but the ball rolled inches wide of the far post.

Instead, as the clock ticked down, Mbeumo crossed from the right and Janelt buried the header to secure a point.