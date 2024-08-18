Support truly

Ivan Toney wanted to play for Brentford against Crystal Palace but was left out ahead of a potential big-money move away.

The England striker looks to have played his last game for the Bees, with boss Thomas Frank revealing his absence was due to “transfer interest”.

Toney has been heavily linked with a lucrative move to Saudi Arabian side Al-Ahli and the Bees, keen to pocket a potential £60m windfall rather than lose the 28-year-old for nothing next summer, opted to leave him out.

Fortunately for Frank, Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa once again filled the void, just as they did last season during Toney’s eight-month ban for breaking betting rules, as they fired Brentford to a 2-1 win.

“There are various things going on with Ivan with transfer rumours and activity and because of all that we decided not to include him in the squad,” said Frank.

“That (decision) was the club and me. It was made on Thursday. We thought it was the best thing. Ivan always wants to play.”

Pressed on whether the interest was from a Saudi club, an English club or more than one club, Frank replied: “You never know.”

He added: “Ivan is a top player. He’s been one of our best players if not our best player for a long spell. Like with any good players one day they will leave the club.

“I think every single time Ivan hasn’t played Wissa has stepped up and I think he did again today. Bryan started last season fantastic and is now up to speed again. Very nice.”

Mbeumo opened the scoring in the first half and, although Ethan Pinnock’s own goal hauled Palace level, Wissa bundled in a winner 14 minutes from time.

Palace were left fuming, however, after referee Sam Barratt controversially disallowed what would have been the opening goal from Eberechi Eze.

The midfielder curled a free-kick from out wide directly inside the near post, only for Barratt to penalise Will Hughes for a foul on Nathan Collins.

Replays showed there was no real offence but, according to a post on X from the Premier League, VAR Peter Bankes was unable to intervene as the whistle was blown before the ball hit the net.

Eze revealed Barratt admitted he had made an error, telling BBC Match of the Day: “I was told that he blew too early and made the mistake.”

Palace boss Oliver Glasner, somewhat diplomatically, said: “That shows he’s a good character and a good guy. It’s part of the game to make mistakes. I made mistakes today as well.

“I think everyone was surprised the referee whistled so early. We thought it was a goal, but the rules are that when the referee whistles the goal doesn’t count. It is what it is.”