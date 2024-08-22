6 players expected to move on before the summer transfer window shuts

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

As the clock ticks down on the 2024 summer transfer window, several big names could yet be on the move.

The window shuts on Friday, August 30 at 11pm BST.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some players expected to be starting over at a new club.

Raheem Sterling

Raheem Sterling has no expectation of featuring for Chelsea this season after being told by head coach Enzo Maresca that he is not in his plans after being left out of the Premier League opener against Manchester City. Sterling, 29, is said to be keen to remain in England, with Aston Villa touted as a possible destination.

Ivan Toney

Brentford striker Toney continues to be linked with a lucrative move to Saudi Arabian side Al-Ahli ahead of the window closing. The England international was left out of the Bees’ opening game against Crystal Palace because of the “transfer interest” but as yet, no firm deal appears close.

Aaron Ramsdale

England goalkeeper Ramsdale fell out of favour at Arsenal last season, with David Raya taking over as Mikel Arteta’s regular number one. The 26-year-old has been attracting plenty of interest, with Wolves offering a season-long loan and Southampton also linked with a deal ahead of deadline day.

Marc Guehi

Crystal Palace defender Guehi was one of the most impressive performers for England at Euro 2024 and has returned to club action a man in demand. Newcastle have reportedly had several offers rejected – including one worth £60million plus £5m in add-ons – and it remains to be seen if Palace will hold out through to the transfer deadline.

Ben Chilwell

Like Sterling, England defender Chilwell has found himself frozen out at Chelsea, training away from the rest of the first-team squad. The 27-year-old left-back is a reported target for Manchester United, who are in need of experienced cover for Luke Shaw.

Scott McTominay

Fulham have been interested in a deal for Scotland international McTominay, but United’s reported asking price of £30m could prove a sticking point. Italian side Napoli are another possible destination, but McTominay’s departure could first require reinforcements brought into Old Trafford.