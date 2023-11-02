Football rumours: Chelsea and Arsenal leading the race for Ivan Toney

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

What the papers say

Arsenal and Chelsea are among the Premier League clubs making a beeline for Brentford striker Ivan Toney, according to the Daily Express, despite the 27-year-old’s ban from football not lifting until next year.

French right-back Sacha Boey, 23, is interesting Manchester United according to the Daily Mail. Arsenal, Brighton and Burnley have also been linked with the Galatasaray defender.

The Daily Mirror reports Graham Potter looks poised to take on a new role as boss of the Sweden national team after his sacking from Chelsea in April.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Alphonso Davies: Real Madrid are keen on Bayern Munich’s Canadian international, 23.

Jack Harrison: Everton are keen on making their loan signing of the Leeds United winger, 26, permanent.