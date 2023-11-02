Jump to content

Football rumours: Chelsea and Arsenal leading the race for Ivan Toney

Premier League heavyweights may have to fight it out for the England forward.

Pa Sport Staff
Thursday 02 November 2023 07:11
Ivan Toney is expected to be a target for a number of sides in January (John Walton/PA)
(PA Wire)

What the papers say

Arsenal and Chelsea are among the Premier League clubs making a beeline for Brentford striker Ivan Toney, according to the Daily Express, despite the 27-year-old’s ban from football not lifting until next year.

French right-back Sacha Boey, 23, is interesting Manchester United according to the Daily Mail. Arsenal, Brighton and Burnley have also been linked with the Galatasaray defender.

The Daily Mirror reports Graham Potter looks poised to take on a new role as boss of the Sweden national team after his sacking from Chelsea in April.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Alphonso Davies: Real Madrid are keen on Bayern Munich’s Canadian international, 23.

Jack Harrison: Everton are keen on making their loan signing of the Leeds United winger, 26, permanent.

