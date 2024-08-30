Ivan Toney heading to Saudi Arabia after Brentford accept Al-Ahli bid

Support truly

Brentford have accepted a £40million offer from Al-Ahli for Ivan Toney, the PA news agency understands.

England forward Toney has attracted interest from Premier League clubs, including Chelsea, but is now set for a medical ahead of completing a move to the Saudi Pro League outfit.

The 28-year-old has one year left on his Brentford deal and has yet to feature in a Bees matchday squad this season ahead of a potential move away from West London.

Al-Ahli have also reportedly agreed a deal with Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, but it is uncertain if signing Toney will affect their move for the Nigeria forward.

The PA news agency also understands that Arsenal have agreed a deal to sign Bournemouth goalkeeper Neto on a season-long loan.

Arsenal’s move for the 35-year-old Cherries captain is a straight switch with no obligation or option to buy.

Neto’s imminent arrival in north London has allowed England goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale to complete a permanent switch to Southampton.

Ramsdale, 26, who played for Bournemouth earlier in his career, has signed a four-year contract at St Mary’s and told the club website: “I’m absolutely delighted. The way the manager (Russell Martin) wants to play, the way he was when I spoke to him, he was just full of so much enthusiasm.

“I’d never met him before, but he made me feel about eight feet tall, which is just what you want.

“Coming back down to the south coast as well for me and my family, it would be an easier transition than most, so I feel like I can hit the ground running.”

Ramsdale made 89 appearances for Arsenal after joining from Sheffield United and Gunners boss Mikel Arteta said: “Aaron has been a top professional since joining in 2021 and has made many contributions during his time with us.

“We thank Aaron for everything he gave to Arsenal and we wish him and his family the best of health, success and happiness in his new opportunity with Southampton.”

Wolves have signed another England goalkeeper with Sam Johnstone joining from Crystal Palace on a four-year contract, with the 31-year-old costing a reported £10m fee.

Sporting director Matt Hobbs told the Wolves website: “It’s great for us to have a player with a huge amount of Premier League experience and an international goalkeeper.

“It’s an area of the pitch we wanted to add more competition and, for us, it’s finding the right balance between the level of investment, what it adds to the squad and what it enables us to do for the rest of the squad.”

James Ward-Prowse is undergoing a medical at Nottingham Forest ahead of a season-long loan deal from West Ham, PA understands.

The move will free up space in the Hammers’ squad to bring in long-time target Carlos Soler from Paris St-Germain on a permanent deal.

Everton striker Neal Maupay has joined Marseille on loan for the 2024-25 season, with the French club having an obligation to buy the 28-year-old at the end of the campaign.

Maupay made 32 appearances for Everton, scoring one goal, and spent last season on loan at his former club Brentford.

Aston Villa have signed Yeimar Mosquera from Orsomarso, and the Colombia Under-20 centre-back will immediately join Real Union on loan.

Japan midfielder Ao Tanaka has moved to Leeds from Fortuna Dusseldorf for an undisclosed fee, reported to be around £3.5m.

The 25-year-old, who scored 10 goals in 91 games for Dusseldorf after arriving from J1League side Kawasaki Frontale in 2021, featured in all four of Japan’s matches at the 2022 World Cup and has won 27 caps.

Rangers winger Scott Wright has signed a three-year deal at Sky Bet League One outfit Birmingham for an undisclosed fee.