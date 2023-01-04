Man Utd interested in Jack Butland as cover for David de Gea

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Manchester United are interested in signing former England goalkeeper Jack Butland to provide cover for David de Gea.

United are searching for a new second-string goalkeeper after Newcastle recalled Martin Dubravka from his loan at Old Trafford.

And Butland, whose Crystal Palace contract expires in the summer, has emerged as an option, potentially on loan or a short-term deal.

The 29-year-old, who has won nine England caps, is yet to play for Palace this season after Sam Johnstone’s arrival relegated him to third-choice goalkeeper.

United have loaned goalkeeper Dean Henderson to Nottingham Forest for the season, while De Gea’s deal expires in the summer.