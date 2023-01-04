Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Man Utd interested in Jack Butland as cover for David de Gea

Butland’s Crystal Palace contract expires in the summer

Richard Jolly
Senior Football Correspondent
Wednesday 04 January 2023 12:34
Comments
Ten Hag: 'The belief is growing,' after 3-0 win over Bournemouth

Manchester United are interested in signing former England goalkeeper Jack Butland to provide cover for David de Gea.

United are searching for a new second-string goalkeeper after Newcastle recalled Martin Dubravka from his loan at Old Trafford.

And Butland, whose Crystal Palace contract expires in the summer, has emerged as an option, potentially on loan or a short-term deal.

The 29-year-old, who has won nine England caps, is yet to play for Palace this season after Sam Johnstone’s arrival relegated him to third-choice goalkeeper.

United have loaned goalkeeper Dean Henderson to Nottingham Forest for the season, while De Gea’s deal expires in the summer.

Recommended

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in