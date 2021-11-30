Jack Grealish could return for Man City against former club Aston Villa

The England midfielder has missed the Premier League champions’ last three games with a knock sustained on international duty

Andy Hampson
Tuesday 30 November 2021 14:47
Comments
(playerId?
:)
Close
Behind the scenes: Jack Grealish's first day at Man City

Manchester City’s record signing Jack Grealish could return to face former club Aston Villa on Wednesday.

The England midfielder, who joined City in a £100million deal in the summer, has missed the Premier League champions’ last three games with a knock sustained on international duty.

Team-mate Phil Foden is also hoping to prove his fitness after being sidelined for matches against Paris St Germain and West Ham in the past week.

Manager Pep Guardiola said: “In the training sessions, for Jack yesterday was his first minutes with the team. For Phil too.

“Today both will be tested to see if they can travel tomorrow to Birmingham to play.”

Recommended

The midweek Premier League trip to Villa Park looks like it is coming too soon for playmaker Kevin De Bruyne.

The Belgium international contracted coronavirus during the international break earlier this month and has only just completed his isolation.

“Kevin still didn’t train,” Guardiola said. “He’s negative from the last test but he could not train.”

The game will see Guardiola come up against Steven Gerrard for the first time since the former Liverpool captain became a manager.

Gerrard has won his first two matches since leaving Rangers to take charge at Villa following the sacking of Dean Smith.

Guardiola added: “If he’s a manager in the Premier League, he’s already a good manager.

“I don’t believe there is one single manager in the Premier League, or even the Championship, who is not good. They are of quality.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in