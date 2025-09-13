Aston Villa’s search for a win continues with goalless draw at Everton

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Aston Villa’s search for a win continued as a goalless draw at Everton did nothing to improve their sorry start to the Premier League season.

Two points from four matches without scoring kept them above only midlands neighbours Wolves in the table and left head coach Unai Emery with a number of questions still to answer.

An afternoon of reunions, with Jack Grealish facing his boyhood club, and reintegrations – as Emiliano Martinez returned in goal after his failed move to Manchester United – offered little in the way of entertainment for the 52,000 inside Hill-Dickinson Stadium.

There were few memorable moments in a game which had more bookings (six) than shots on target (three) and while Everton extended their unbeaten run to four matches, manager David Moyes will view it as a missed opportunity to lift his side up to third against toothless opponents.

Not even Premier League player of the month Jack Grealish could find a breakthrough as despite his efforts, Everton had no cutting edge up front with Beto, after scoring in his last two appearances, squandering their best chances with a clumsy performance up front.

Villa will take some satisfaction from limiting Grealish’s influence – visiting fans delighted in singing “You’re not super any more” – but it took a considerable effort with at one point in the first half John McGinn, Lamare Bogarde and Matty Cash all tracking him back to nullify his threat.

However, had the hosts had a number nine with better anticipation and sharpness, they could have had the match won before half-time.

After just two minutes Beto kicked the ball against his own leg from Iliman Ndiaye’s cross, setting the tone for what could generously be described as an untidy 75 minutes.

In fact the closest he came to contributing to a goal was when he headed Jordan Pickford’s clearance back into the path of Emi Buendia, who tried to embarrass England’s goalkeeper with an ambitious low shot from 45 yards, only for the ball to swerve past the upright with Pickford still trying to make his way back between the posts.

Michael Keane had three chances to score with headers from Grealish crosses, two going wide and the other tipped over by Martinez, whose outstretched foot blocked a deflected Grealish shot in the first half.

That Keane was Everton’s most potent threat told its own story as Moyes is still operating without a centre-forward worthy of the name.

But his issues pale into insignificance to those of Emery, who does have a recognised Premier League goalscorer in Ollie Watkins but one who appears to be a shadow of his former self.

The closest Villa came to scoring was when Buendia’s optimistic attempt from 25 yards looped up off James Tarkowski and dropped out of the reach of Pickford but wide of the far post.

Both teams debuted new signings; for Everton it was Merlin Rohl – on loan from Freiburg with an obligation to buy for £20million next summer – and the visitors, former Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott, who emerged off the bench to a chorus of boos, and ex-Manchester United centre-back Victor Lindelof but none were game changers.

It was four years before Goodison Park witnessed a goalless draw. At their new ground it has taken just three matches and a smattering of boos at the final whistle showed how high expectations are at their shiny home on the banks of the River Mersey.

Villa will have been happy to escape with a point.