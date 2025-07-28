Everton plot shock move for Man City forward Jack Grealish

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Everton are aiming to secure a loan deal for Jack Grealish, although any negotiation depends on whether Manchester City will accept a “deluxe” temporary agreement or push for a permanent sale.

The 29-year-old has been frozen out of Pep Guardiola’s squad, having not been taken to the Club World Cup, and is free to look at other options.

Napoli have expressed interest so far, but Everton feel they have a chance due to the player’s anticipated willingness to stay in the north, sources tell The Independent.

The player had a daughter with his long-term partner, Sasha Attwood, in September, and is keen for some stability.

Everton would provide the chance to stay in Cheshire and could also present an attractive football opportunity.

David Moyes is willing to build his team around Grealish, while offering more freedom than he has had at City.

Many close to the player feel one reason for his recent struggles has been the fact that such a free-spirited attacker has been tactically constrained.

There is also the added attraction of Everton entering a new era in the Hill Dickinson Stadium, and the Friedkin ownership’s willingness to spend after the recent takeover.

open image in gallery Jack Grealish is unwanted at Man City ( Getty )

Grealish was seen with Man City supporters earlier this summer at an Oasis concert in Heaton Park, Manchester, pledging his affection to the fanbase.

“I love City more than anything,” Grealish said. “And do you know what I love more than anything? City fans! They’re the best fans in the world!”

Everton are also in talks with Lyon over 20-year-old Belgian sensation Malick Fofana.

The forward can play across the front line, but the French club want more than £40m to sell.

Nevertheless, there is a belief that Fofana feels he is ready for the step up, amid a lot of interest so far this summer from across Europe.

The player is eager to test himself in the Champions League, but would be willing to move regardless for the right project, which opens the door to a potential move to the blue side of Merseyside.