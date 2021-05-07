Jack Grealish will miss Aston Villa’s Premier League game against Manchester United on Sunday but is to due to return to training this weekend.

The Villa captain has been absent for his side’s last 11 matches due to a shin injury and is set for one more on the sidelines, according to coach Dean Smith.

“It will be 12 games that he misses,” Smith said in a news conference on Friday.

“He’s out on the grass loading the injury, so he’s on his way back, but this game will be too soon for him.

“He starts training with the actual group tomorrow.”

Midfielder Grealish will hope to get enough game time before the season ends to confirm a place in Gareth Southgate’s England squad for this summer’s rescheduled Euros.

