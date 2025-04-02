Manchester City fans protest against ticket issues before Leicester game

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hundreds of Manchester City fans missed the start of Wednesday’s game against Leicester as they staged a protest over ticketing issues.

Three supporters groups had urged fellow fans to remain on the concourses at the Etihad Stadium for the first nine minutes of the Premier League clash amid growing disquiet over a number of matters.

The call for action from 1894, Trade Union Blues and MCFC Fans Foodbank was prompted when the club announced an agreement with a ninth ticket resale partner in Viagogo last week.

Although the Viagogo deal specifically relates to hospitality tickets, there has been concern among supporters these link-ups lead to tickets being resold at over-inflated prices or falling into the hands of away fans.

There were noticeable pockets of empty seats around the stadium as the game got under way, particularly in the South Stand. Those yet to take up their seats missed Jack Grealish open the scoring for the champions after two minutes.

A group of City fans also gathered before the game outside the ground where they stood behind a banner reading “MCFC For The Love Not The Money”.

Dante Friend of 1894, one the groups behind the protest, told the PA news agency: “We urge the club to engage properly with fans on ticketing issues.

“They know what the issues are and they need to give something back to the fans. We’ve backed the club over the charges, we’d like them to back us over the prices.”

City have not commented directly on the demonstration but manager Pep Guardiola backed the fans’ right to protest prior to the game.

He said: “I don’t know specifically (this issue) but football clubs belong to the people and if the people don’t agree with something they can legitimately express concerns with the club.”