Man City prepare Jack Grealish bid as Aston Villa open talks over new contract

Manchester City are preparing a bid to sign Jack Grealish, though Aston Villa have opened talks with their captain over a new long-term contract.

Grealish is one of City's priority targets this summer alongside Harry Kane, and Pep Guardiola has made no secret of his admiration for the 25-year-old.

City are expected to firm up their interest in Grealish in due course but there has been no formal contact between the two clubs yet, with a move only likely after England's Euro 2020 campaign has concluded.

A bid of around £100m - a British transfer record - may be required to prise Grealish away from his boyhood club, who are determined keep their captain.

Villa opened talks with the England international over a new contract last week and negotiations are ongoing. Grealish signed a five-year deal just last summer.

City are also pursuing a deal for Kane, who has publicly expressed a desire to compete for major honours and asked for "a conversation" with chairman Daniel Levy.

Like Villa, Tottenham are equally determined to keep hold of a player many regard as their most important.

If either deal were to happen, they would likely eclipse the current British transfer record set by Paul Pogba's £89m move to Manchester United from Juventus in 2016.