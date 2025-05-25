Pep Guardiola accepts Jack Grealish could leave Man City after Fulham omission

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An animated Pep Guardiola accepted Jack Grealish could leave Manchester City this summer after he was dropped for the club’s final match of the season.

Ilkay Gundogan’s stunning overhead kick and Erling Haaland’s second-half penalty fired City to a 2-0 win against Fulham and qualification for the Champions League after finishing third.

However, record signing Grealish did not travel to London for a fixture which Guardiola had previously described as the most important of City’s campaign.

“It was selection,” said Guardiola. “Of course Jack has to play. He’s an unbelievable player that has to play football every three days.

“It didn’t happen this season and last season either. He needs to do it, and that’s with us, or another place. And that’s a question for Jack, his agent, and the club. If he stays it will be fine and he fought like he fought from day one to make a contribution, but not today.”

Grealish, 29, signed from Aston Villa in 2021 for a British record £100million, and played a key role in City securing the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup to complete a historic treble two years later.

However, he has started just seven times in the league this season, and was an unused substitute in City’s FA Cup final defeat to Crystal Palace.

Put to Guardiola that he is unhappy with Grealish, the Spaniard snapped back: “Who said I’m not happy with Jack? Rico (Lewis) was not selected, (James) McAtee was exceptional against Aston Villa and Wolves. Why not ask me about McAtee?

“It’s not personal. I have 24 players, I have to get rid of six players for the last game and five today because (Mateo) Kovacic got sent off.

“I’m the person who fought for Jack to come here, and the person who fought for him to stay here this season and the next season. I’m the one who said: ‘I want Jack Grealish’. What happens in the future is a job for (directors of football) Txiki (Begiristain), Hugo (Viana) and the agents.”

City started the campaign bidding to win five consecutive titles, but they end it without a trophy for the first time in eight years and 13 points adrift of winners Liverpool.

Guardiola added: “It is a relief, because today qualification for the Champions League is like winning the title.

“When we could not win the Premier League, the players could have said: ‘I don’t fight anymore’. That has happened in this country many, many times that the winner of the Premier League has not qualified for the Champions League. The damage was not to finish seventh, eighth, ninth or 10th.

“We never gave up. People will not believe it, but it is a really, really happy day for us. We will learn the lessons and next season it will not happen again and we will be better.”

Fulham end the season in 11th following a strong campaign in which they recorded their best ever points tally in the Premier League.

Manager Marco Silva has been touted as a possible replacement for Ange Postecoglou if Tottenham decided to part ways with the Australian but he said: “That question is always there. It is part of the business and not something I can control. I have a contract with the club and I am planning for next season.”