Jack Grealish ‘proud’ after being named ambassador for Special Olympics GB

Jack Grealish has pledged his support for people with intellectual disabilities with a new role with Special Olympics GB.

The Manchester City and England star has been named as principal ambassador for the charity with the aim of raising visibility of their work to drive support and opportunities for the 1.5 million people who live with intellectual disabilities in Great Britain.

Grealish has committed to using his platform to shine a light on the role that Special Olympics GB plays in driving inclusion and creating possibilities for all individuals to be accepted regardless of their ability or disability.

“I’ve been thinking for some time about how I can best use the platform football has given me to create a positive change, and it had to be something really close to my heart," he said. "Special Olympics GB is such an important organisation, playing a huge role in tackling the lack of inclusion for hundreds of thousands of kids in the UK with intellectual disabilities.

"Nobody should be excluded from opportunities, and I can’t stand bullying or discrimination. In my new role with Special Olympics GB, I’m proud to stand side-by-side with all the children, young people and adults living with intellectual disabilities, and the incredible families who support them.

"I hope that everyone in Great Britain gets behind Special Olympics GB and its incredible athletes and volunteers.”

Special Olympics GB, set up in 1978, is a non-profit charity which provides year-round sports coaching and athletic competition in summer and winter sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities.

CEO Colin Dyer is delighted to have Grealish on board and hopes others will now follow.

“After a truly challenging time for many people during the pandemic, particularly those with intellectual disabilities, there is so much positive momentum in Special Olympics GB at this time, it is the perfect moment to welcome Jack to the family," he said.

"We look forward to continuing to add to our diverse group of ambassadors to accompany Jack on his new mission with Special Olympics GB in the near future.”