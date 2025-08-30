David Moyes admits Everton’s Jack Grealish is ‘better than I thought he was’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Everton boss David Moyes says Jack Grealish is “better than I thought he was” after he grabbed two more assists in the 3-2 win at Wolves.

The on-loan Manchester City winger created goals for Beto and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and was also involved in Iliman Ndiaye’s strike as Moyes’ side earned the three points at Molineux.

Grealish, who was left out of Thomas Tuchel’s England squad on Friday, has already made four goals for his new club after registering just two Premier League assists in two miserable campaigns at City.

And he looks like giving Everton the X factor which will keep them away from trouble this season.

Asked about his upturn in form, Moyes replied: “It’s nothing to do with me, let me tell you, it’s all to do with Jack and his own mentality to be better.

“There’s a wee bit to prove, I’m sure, I think we all have. I think in life, you’ve always got something you have to strive to do.

“And I think Jack wants to show that he’s a good player. I think he’s showing it at the moment.

“I think some of his football has been really good. The biggest compliment I could probably give him is he’s better than I thought he was. You know, he’s so good.

“I think what Jack gives us is something just on the edge, which, hopefully it’s on the edge of creativeness and maybe scoring goals.”

Wolves, in contrast, look set for a difficult campaign as they slipped to a third straight defeat, with Hee-Chan Hwang making it 1-1 and Rodrigo Gomes setting up a grandstand finish.

Striker Jorgen Strand Larsen was missing with a “niggle”, amid repeated bids from Newcastle, but boss Vitor Pereira says the Norway international will be at the club when Monday’s transfer window shuts.

“Of course, of course,” he said. “But Jorgen, as I told you before, he got a kick in the Achilles tendon in the game against Bournemouth.

“He tried to help us in the last game, but the level of the inflammation increased and meant that we did an MRI and he has something there, not serious, but with a big risk if he plays today.”

Angry Wolves fans chanted ‘back the team or sell the club’ to the board and Pereira is hoping for two additions before Monday.

“They are trying to help the team,” the Portuguese said. “I hope, until the end of the market, they can add at least two players to help us, because we need more solutions.

“I understand the supporters, but I’m suffering. I’m suffering with them.

“It will be a tough, tough, tough season, for sure, but we know that we can and we will play better.”