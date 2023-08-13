Jack Harrison set for season-long loan at Everton

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jack Harrison is set to sign for Everton on a season-loan loan from Leeds United.

The winger, who has been sidelined with a hip injury, is undergoing a medical at Goodison Park and will become Sean Dyche’s fourth summer signing.

Everton will not have an obligation buy the 26-year-old, who almost joined Leicester on January and signed a new five-year deal at Leeds in April.

Harrison, who has scored 21 Premier League goals in the last three seasons, could add firepower to an Everton team who had 19 shots but failed to score as they opened their season with a 1-0 defeat to Fulham.

Everton have also been interested in Leeds forward Wilfried Gnonto, who has been left out of the squad for their last two games after telling the Championship club he did not feel able to play.

Harrison will become Dyche’s fourth summer signing after Ashley Young, Arnaut Danjuma and Youssef Chermiti.

He will continue the exodus from Leeds after their relegation, with Robin Koch, Diego Llorente, Rasmus Kristensen, Marc Roca and Brenden Aaronson all loaned out and Tyler Adams attracting offers from Premier League clubs.