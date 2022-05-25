Football rumours: Newcastle chase Jack Harrison and Sven Botman
Meanwhile, Chelsea have a reported eight-player shortlist for the summer.
What the papers say
Newcastle are lining up potential transfers and have their eye on 25-year-old Leeds winger Jack Harrison and Lille’s 22-year-old centre back Sven Botman, according to The Daily Telegraph.
The same paper reports Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel will have £200million to spend in the summer following confirmation of the club’s new ownership.
And Tuchel has an eight-player shortlist to use up the cash, including 23-year-old Sevilla defender Jules Kounde and 20-year-old RB Leipzig centre-half Josko Gvardiol.
Aston Villa have joined those vying for Burnley centre-half James Tarkowski, according to The Times. The 29-year-old is available on a free transfer and has been linked to Everton.
And West Ham are organising a move for Nottingham Forest defender Joe Worrall. According to the Evening Standard, a move will be made for the 25-year-old if Forest fail to win promotion to the Premier League on Saturday.
Social media round-up
Players to watch
Gareth Bale: Spanish publication Marca reports the 32-year-old Wales forward is set to leave Real Madrid in the summer but was turned down by Atletico Madrid.
Nayef Aguerd: 90 Min reports West Ham are close to securing a deal with Rennes for the 26-year-old defender.
