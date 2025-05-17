Aberdeen player left with head injury after his own fans threw a chair

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Aberdeen defender Jack MacKenzie has sustained a head injury after his own fans threw part of a chair following the team’s match against Dundee United.

Fans invaded the pitch at Tannadice following Aberdeen’s 2-1 defeat, which clinched United fourth spot in the William Hill Premiership.

MacKenzie, an unused substitute, was struck by an object thrown from the section holding Aberdeen fans.

He was given treatment on the field before being taken away in a wheelchair.

He was seen with a bloodied bandage around his head and required stitches.

“Part of a chair was thrown from the upper deck of the Fair Play Stand striking an Aberdeen player,” Police Scotland said.

“He received treatment at the scene and will require further medical assessment.”

open image in gallery Fans invaded the pitch after the game at Tannadice

United’s lap of honour was called off afterwards.

“What’s happened is totally unacceptable. It is actually a bad injury but Jack is OK so let’s see how it feels after more minutes,” Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin said.

“It is not acceptable, it is really really bad. I haven’t seen exactly what happened but our player got hurt, bad. I think everyone understands that is not OK.

“You are a football player in a football game and get hit like that. We just take care of the player now and take it from there.”

United boss Jim Goodwin, who was pelted with missiles from Dons fans when they visited in December, also condemned the violence.

“It’s an absolute disgrace,” he said.

“I’m gutted for Jack MacKenzie, who’s a terrific young player, and for him to be hit and seriously damaged by an object thrown by his own supporters, it’s crazy. And it’s not the first time.

“I’ve had a number of objects thrown at me throughout the season by the Aberdeen supporters and nothing has been done about it.

“So maybe it’ll take a serious incident like this to happen in order for the authorities to really step in, take notice and punish those guys and ban them from football for life.”

open image in gallery Jack MacKenzie talks to the referee

Police match commander Supt Ray Birnie said: “This was a mindless act which has seriously injured the player resulting in him needing medical treatment.

“This type of behaviour will not be tolerated and I’d appeal to all fans to help us trace the person responsible.”

An SPFL spokesperson said: “It’s enormously disappointing and frustrating that one of the most exciting games in the season has been marred by such moronic behaviour.

“We await the match delegate report but will work closely with both clubs and Police Scotland to help identify the perpetrator and fully expect that appropriately severe footballing and judicial sanctions will be imposed.”

A statement from Aberdeen said MacKenzie had sustained a “serious facial injuries”.

“We await further information, but what we know for sure, the chair was thrown from the stand in which the Aberdeen supporters were being housed.

“As such, we are calling on all fans who may have witnessed this event to contact the club to provide any information that may assist us in our investigations and wider discussions with the relevant authorities.

“When the perpetrator is identified, we will take the strongest possible action available to us.”