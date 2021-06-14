Derby remain in talks over new Jack Marriott deal as club announce retained list

Derby remain in talks over a new contract with forward Jack Marriott the club revealed as they announced their retained list on Monday.

The 26-year-old spent much of last season on loan at relegation rivals Sheffield Wednesday and his Rams future remains unclear.

A statement on the club website read: “The club previously communicated that the player’s contract had been extended until the summer of 2022. The registration approval was subsequently withdrawn by the EFL in December and the club has been in discussion with the player’s representatives and the EFL since January.”

Martyn Waghorn, whose two goals against Wednesday on the final day of the season helped Wayne Rooney’s side narrowly avoid relegation to League One, also remains “in discussions” about his future along with defenders Andre Wisdom and Curtis Davies and goalkeeper Henrich Ravas.

Scott Carson who spent the season on loan at Premier League champions Manchester City, is to leave the club along with fellow keepers Emmanuel Idem and Jonathan Mitchell, full-back Scott Malone, who impressed on loan at Millwall, and winger Florian Jozefzoon, who made 24 Championship appearances for Rotherham.