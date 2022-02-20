Jack Wilshire: Former England and Arsenal midfielder signs for Danish club Aarhus
The 30-year-old has been without a club since leaving Bournemouth at the end of last season
Former England midfielder Jack Wilshere has joined Danish club Aarhus.
Wilshere, without a club since leaving Bournemouth at the end of last season, had been training at former club Arsenal.
The 30-year-old has signed for Aarhus until the end of the season with an option to extend.
“I am at a point in my career where I need to get started again after a difficult period,” Wilshere told the official Aarhus website.
“I am very grateful for the opportunity AGF has offered me and I will do everything I can to help the team move forward. I am very much looking forward to contributing to the team.”
Aarhus sports director Stig Inge Bjornebye, the former Liverpool and Norway defender, said: “He (Wilshere) is in good physical shape, but of course lacks some match fitness.
“It will probably come, and we look forward to seeing him in the white jersey.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies