Borussia Dortmund boss Edin Terzic makes bold prediction about Jadon Sancho future

Edin Terzic insisted that Jadon Sancho will play in another Champions League final after the Manchester United loanee featured in Borussia Dortmund’s 2-0 defeat to Real Madrid at Wembley.

Sancho spent four months of the season training with United’s Under-18s after being banned from the first team by Erik ten Hag following a row in which the manager claimed he was dropped from the squad for the defeat to Arsenal because of his poor performances in training and the winger refused to apologise after seeming to brand the Dutchman a liar.

But his campaign ended in the Champions League final with Sancho, who had starred in previous rounds, starting for Dortmund and Terzic saying he brings happiness to the dressing room.

Terzic suggested Dortmund are yet to discuss Sancho’s future, with United willing to sell the £73m signing, who looks unwanted if Ten Hag stays in charge but whose wages could be an issue for the German club.

But while United are only in the Europa League next season, Terzic believes the England international has another Champions League final ahead of him.

He said: “I didn’t speak about the future because we’ve been speaking about the present. I am really happy that he is with us. Playing in a final in his hometown, it’s a very special moment for him.

“You can feel the joy he receives and brings in the dressing room. I am very happy to work with Jadon. We don’t know yet what the future will bring. But for sure, it’s going to bring him another Champions League final.”