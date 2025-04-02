Enzo Maresca non-committal over Jadon Sancho’s Chelsea future following speculation over clause

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has played coy over the future of Jadon Sancho with a decision looming as the winger nears the end of his loan from Manchester United.

Sancho enjoyed a productive start to the season after a one-year switch to the London club, though has faded of late with his goal and assist output falling with Chelsea’s form.

As part of the loan agreement, Chelsea were thought to be obligated to sign the 25-year-old permanently for a fee of around £25m at the end of this campaign.

However, it has been suggested that the club may look to get out of the deal, potentially by paying a portion of that figure to Manchester United with Sancho returning to Old Trafford in the summer.

Admitting that the England international’s performances must improve, Maresca offered limited insight into the plans for the player as he insisted his full focus was on the remainder of this season.

“All the players that are with us, I love all of them,” Maresca said. “But in this moment, it is the moment to finish well. It is not the moment to think about next season.

"I am completely focused on nine games, two months to go. I'm completely focused about that and then what happens in the summer, we'll see. All the ones that are here, I want them all to be happy to be here.

“To be honest, probably you have more news than me in terms of Jadon. For me, Jadon's situation doesn't change. It is exactly the same. For sure, in terms of numbers, he could do better, no doubt.

"But it is not just about Jadon. I think we have more players in the same situation. I don't need to give Jadon a message because I speak with Jadon every day. I had a conversation yesterday with him. He just has to give his best until the end and this is what we want from Jadon."

Sancho has scored twice and registered seven assists in 28 Premier League appearance so far in a Chelsea shirt.