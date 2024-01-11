Jadon Sancho completes loan move to Borussia Dortmund

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jadon Sancho has completed his loan move to Borussia Dortmund after leaving his Manchester United to rejoin his former club for the rest of the season.

The Bundesliga club will pay the majority of the England international’s wages for the remainder of the campaign after United agreed a deal worth €3.5m.

That could rise by a further €4m in add-ons, depending on how many games Sancho plays, how far Dortmund go in this season’s Champions League and if Edin Terzic’s team, who are currently fifth in Germany, qualify for next season’s competition. If United receive the full €7.5m, they will recoup more than the cost of the winger’s salary but they stand to subsidise his time in Germany.

But there is no option or obligation within the loan deal for Dortmund to buy Sancho back.

The 23-year-old has been frozen out at United for the last four months and has been training with the Under-18s after refusing to apologise to manager Erik ten Hag for a social-media post in which he said the Dutchman’s explanation why he had been left out at Arsenal in September was “completely untrue” and in which he claimed he had been made a “scapegoat”.

Dortmund resume their Bundesliga campaign against Darmstadt on Saturday and it remains to be seen if Sancho, who has not made a first-team appearance since August, is fit to be involved.

He scored 50 goals in 137 games in his first spell at Dortmund but just 12 in 82 games after joining United for £73m in 2021.

Sancho is looking forward to trying to resurrect his career, saying: “When I came into the dressing room today, it felt like ‘coming home’. I know the club inside and out, I’ve always been very close with the fans here, and I’ve never lost contact with those in charge.

“I can’t wait to see my teammates again, go out on the pitch, play football with a smile on my face, prepare goals, score goals and help qualify for the Champions League.”