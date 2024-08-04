Erik ten Hag hints at surprise new role for Jadon Sancho at Man United

Support truly

Jadon Sancho could start the season as Manchester United’s striker, capping a remarkable return to favour.

The winger, who was banished to train with the Under-18s last season after falling out with manager Erik ten Hag, may deputise for the injured Rasmus Hojlund, who has been ruled out for six weeks with a hamstring problem.

Ten Hag has signed a striker this summer but Joshua Zirkzee, the £42m arrival from Bologna, has only just linked up with his new teammates after Euro 2024 and may not be ready to begin Saturday’s Community Shield against Manchester City.

Sancho has been used as a false nine in pre-season and, after the 3-0 defeat to Liverpool in the United States, Ten Hag said he is considering using the England international as a central attacker.

"Yes, otherwise we wouldn't play with him there,” he explained. “Of course, Joshua Zirkzee is coming in. He has started training. But he is not so long in training so it will take time and he has to adjust to English football and our way of playing.

“Jadon can of course play as a striker. He can also play in wide areas but it could be he is a good option.”

Sancho has not played in a competitive game for United since August. After his relationship with Ten Hag broke down after he was omitted for September’s game at Arsenal and refused to apologise for inferring the manager was a liar, he spent four months on the sidelines before rejoining Borussia Dortmund on loan and helping them reach the Champions League final. United were hoping to sell him earlier in the summer, but now Sancho could resume his career at Old Trafford.

While Marcus Rashford is also an alternative to lead the line while Hojlund is out, Ten Hag said he would rather deploy him as a winger.

“I think Marcus has done it [play as a striker] before, he can do it and it is definitely an option,” the United manager added. “But I think he is more productive from the left inside, when he is coming inside, so when he can arrive there he is most effective. But we also have Bruno Fernandes as a striker as well.”

Captain Fernandes operated as a false nine when United beat City in the FA Cup final at Wembley in May.

Meanwhile, Ten Hag said Victor Lindelof was withdrawn at half-time in the Liverpool game as a precaution while fellow defender Jonny Evans was struggling with illness.