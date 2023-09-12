Football rumours: Jadon Sancho looking to leave Manchester United

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

What the papers say

After failed talks with manager Erik ten Hag, Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho is looking set to leave the club after the pair could not settle their differences, The Star reports. Sancho has played three games for the club this season.

The Daily Mail says the club is looking at signing former Ajax, Aston Villa and Everton winger Anwar El Ghazi . The 28-year-old from the Netherlands is a free agent after leaving PSV Eindhoven.

Germany have placed former Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann and former Manchester United and Netherlands manager Louis van Gaal on their shortlist after Hansi Flick was sacked from the role, according to the Mirror.

Social media round-up

Player to watch

Ousmane Diomande: Arsenal had a rejected bid worth £30million for the 19-year-old Sporting CP defender but will make another attempt next year, the Metro reports.