Transfer news: Jadon Sancho could return to Manchester United if Erik ten Hag is sacked

Sancho played in the Champions League final during his loan move to Borussia Dortmund

Pa Sport Staff
Monday 03 June 2024 08:19
Comments
Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho (Mike Egerton/PA)
Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

What the papers say

Jadon Sancho is reportedly willing to return to Manchester United but only if manager Erik ten Hag leaves the club this summer, according to the Mirror. Sancho has been on loan at Champions League runners up Borussia Dortmund after falling out with the United manager earlier in the season.

Crystal Palace are interested in Leeds winger Crysencio Summerville if the club fails to hold on to star duo Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise, the Mirror reports.

The Telegraph says Newcastle will try to secure the free signing of 25-year-old Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly, who was signed for the Cherries by Eddie Howe.

West Ham have moved a step closer to signing 18-year-old Brazilian forward Luis Guilherme from Palmeiras, according to the Times.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Bruno Fernandes: German giants Bayern Munich are interested in signing the 29-year-old Manchester United midfielder, Portuguese outlet O Jogo reports.

Emile Smith Rowe: Fulham have made the Arsenal midfielder one of their top transfer priorities this summer, with the Telegraph reporting the club could make a bid for 23-year-old early in the transfer period.

