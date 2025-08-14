Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Roma have made an offer worth in the region of £20million for Manchester United outcast Jadon Sancho.

The 25-year-old has failed to live up to expectations since making his hotly anticipated £73m switch from Borussia Dortmund to Old Trafford in 2021.

Sancho has made just 83 appearances and scored 12 goals since making the move to United, who are hoping to get him off the books this summer.

open image in gallery Jadon Sancho has struggled at Old Trafford ( PA Wire )

There have been recent whispers of a move to Serie A and it is understood Roma have made a bid to sign the England international, whose contract runs until next summer with an option for a further year.

Sancho last appeared for United in the Community Shield last season, when his penalty was saved in the shoot-out loss to his former club Manchester City.

The winger had returned having ended the 2023-24 campaign on loan back at Dortmund after being frozen out for claiming on social media that he had been made a “scapegoat”.

Those comments in September 2023 were in response to then United manager Erik ten Hag saying he had not reached the “level” required to be involved in their squad at Arsenal.

Sancho returned for last year’s pre-season at United but went on to join Chelsea on a season-long loan, only for the west London outfit to pay £5m to get out of their deal to make the move permanent for £25m.

open image in gallery Jadon Sancho spent last season on loan at Chelsea ( PA Wire )

The Manchester City youth graduate does not have a number at United and is one of a quintet of players that have did not train with Ruben Amorim’s side during pre-season as they seek a move elsewhere.

Homegrown forward Marcus Rashford was among them and last month sealed a season-long switch to Barcelona with the option to make the move permanent.

United want £50m for Chelsea target Alejandro Garnacho, while exits have also yet to be secured for Antony and Tyrell Malacia following loans at Real Betis and PSV respectively.