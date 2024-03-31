Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Newcastle reveal Jamaal Lascelles injury update as problems mount for Eddie Howe

The centre-back ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee in the 4-3 win over West Ham

Pa Sport Staff
Sunday 31 March 2024 15:32
Newcastle captain Lascelles is expected to miss six to nine months after rupturing his ACL (Richard Sellers/PA)
Newcastle captain Jamaal Lascelles is expected to miss six to nine months after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in the Magpies’ win over West Ham.

The 30-year-old was forced off in the 17th minute of the 4-3 victory, with the injury confirmed after the defender consulted a specialist and is expected to undergo surgery next week.

A Newcastle statement read: “Newcastle United can confirm that club captain Jamaal Lascelles suffered a rupture to the ACL in his right knee during Saturday’s victory over West Ham United.

“After seeing a specialist consultant, he is expected to undergo surgery next week and will be out for 6-9 months. Everyone at #NUFC extends their best wishes to Jamaal for a full and speedy recovery.”

Lascelles has made 26 appearances for Newcastle across all competitions this season, scoring once.

He signed with the Magpies in August 2014, and earlier this month celebrated his 250th appearance for Newcastle and extended his stay at St James’ Park until June 2025 after the club triggered a one-year contract extension for the skipper.

Tino Livramento and Miguel Almiron also picked up injuries against the Hammers.

